U.S. Senator Jerry Moran visited Atchison to say it is a model for small town America in every way.
Moran’s scheduled stop in town on Thursday had been on delay since March 12 due to the COVID-19 interruption. While in the area, Moran delivered the keynote address to Atchison Rotary Club members. He told the group that in communities like Atchison community members know their neighbors and respect their differences like religions and politics. Like other small towns it’s known by all of the need for person to fully engage and work together to overcome divisiveness and accomplish good outcomes.
“There is something about the way we engage that keeps the integrity together,” Senator Moran said of the embodiment of Kansans’ spirit. “Thank you for being who you are.”
Moran mentioned some of the work accomplished for Kansans during early on in wake of the pandemic, he said when the matters were voted on there was a shared belief that the relief would only be necessary in a short term because it was though thought the pandemic would be over. He favored the legislation that to benefit small businesses with less than 500 employees to acquire personal protective equipment. The government tide is turning to focus on help to keep people healthy to get tests done, get manufactured and the distribution.
Moran said he is working to get all Kansans the ability to access high speed internet.
Moran currently serves as Chairman of The United State Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and he is working to assure veterans are able to receive the quality health care they are entitled in their home communities and from health centers nearby where the quality of care is known to them, and to help veterans overcome discouragement from the system. Moran encouraged the Rotarians to advise veterans they know to contact his office if they are in need of VA need assistance. Moran said to contact his Aid James Kelly is assigned to the Atchison County area. Moran’s area office contact information: 23600 College Blvd., Suite 201, Olathe, Kansas 66061, or by phone 913-393-0711.
State Rep. John Eplee inquired about the availability of federal funding to raise U.S. Highway 59 in Missouri that serves as a threshold into Atchison and the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge. Moran replied that federal Bill grant dollars are awarded to the states. The states in turn make the respective distributions for to meet the transportation needs at the state levels.
While in town, Moran visited the Amelia Earhart Airport to observe the development of the Amelia Earhart Museum housing Muriel, the sister plane to Earhart’s Lockheed Electra; and a children’s STEAM Educational Center.
Rotarian Rick Berger introduced Moran to the Rotary members. Berger said Moran has helped Atchison in many ways throughout his U.S. Senate tenure, and is currently serving his second term to the office. Among the accomplishments Berger cited was appropriated funding toward the Combined Sewer Overflow project.
