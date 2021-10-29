Since the dedication of U.S.S Arizona Memorial in Veteran’s Memorial Park on May 31, 2010, each year on Pearl Harbor Day their crew is remembered. The ship was sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. In the surprise attack, 1177 U.S. sailors and marines were killed on board the ship. Over 10% of the casualties on the USS Arizona were from the four states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. The artifact was brought to Kansas to honor those lost and to offer Midwest families a place to see & touch a piece of the U.S.S. Arizona closer to home than Hawaii.
The remembrance program will be held at 12:00 PM, 7 December 2021 at the Atchison Riverfront Park, and is being organized by Navy veterans from the community and supported by VFW Post 1175, Pershing Chapter of the Military Officer Association of America (MOAA) and Benedictine College ROTC Unit. The tribute will honor the veterans of Pearl Harbor, as well as all U.S. veterans and active-duty service men and women. All veterans are urged to attend. Setting will be limited and due to the pandemic face masks are required.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the tribute to those lost on the U.S.S Arizona on Pearl Harbor Day and to honor our veterans. Riverfront Park is located the intersection of River Road and Commercial Street in Atchison, KS. Some seating will be available.
Request any assistance you can give in publicizing Pearl Harbor Day observance would be appreciated. For questions or more information, please call Fred Gage at 913-426-1130 or email at fredldonfo@aol.com.
