U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner stopped Wednesday afternoon in Atchison for a while to visit the historic Atchison County Courthouse and a Town Hall meeting at Atchison Public Library.
Congressman LaTurner touched base with constituents about ongoing work in Washington D.C. like balancing the budget, border patrol, energy, infrastructure funding and cyber security. He also reminded his constituents that whenever they have governmental concerns or issues to contact him through his support staff via one of his offices located throughout the Kansas 2nd Congressional District.
“It is important to me to provide good service,” LaTurner said.
Constituents also expressed some of their views in agreement and disagreement about the current issues in Washington D. C. The Congressman
To contact Rep. Jake LaTurner, Kansas 2nd District: Mail letters to 3550 S.W. Fifth Street, Topeka, KS 66612, or call 785-205-5253.
