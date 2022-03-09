The Corps of Engineers’ gave an update for February on the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. "The runoff in February was less than predicted, and we expect the lower-than-average runoff to continue in the coming months," said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers'.
"The snow accumulation in both the plains and the mountains continues to be below average, and the soil moisture remains very low compared to normal. This resulted in us lowering our anticipated runoff for the 2022 water year," he added.
The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa, has dropped from 21.7 million acre feet last month to 20.4 MAF on March 1, a reduction of 1.3 MAF. If realized, this forecast would be 79% of normal.
Runoff forecasts incorporate several factors including end-of-February soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. Based on these factors, runoff is expected to be well below normal for all reaches except from Gavins Point Dam to Sioux City.
Beginning in mid-March, releases from Gavins Point Dam will be adjusted to provide flow support for Missouri River navigation. Navigation flow support for the Missouri River is expected to be at minimum levels for the first half of the 2022 season, which begins April 1 at the mouth of the river near St. Louis, Missouri. The actual service level will be based on the total volume of water stored within the System on March 15, in accordance with the guidelines in the Master Manual. Flow support for the second half of the navigation season, as well as navigation season length, will be based on the storage in the system on July 1.
The spring public meetings will be held the week of April 11. The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions and the planned operation of the main stem reservoir system during the coming months. More information will be provided when it is available.
