A mill and overlay project is taking place on U.S. 73, from north of Millwood Road in Leavenworth County to south of Ravenhill Drive in Atchison County.
Work on this Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project, which includes more than 12 miles of roadway, began in early October and is scheduled for Monday to Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
During work hours, traffic will be restricted to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car operation. Motorists may face delays of up to 15 minutes and should be prepared to slow down and stop.
Traffic will be also controlled using portable digital message signs, arrow boards, signage and traffic cones.
Herzog Contracting Corporation, of Kansas City, Mo., is the contractor for the $2.2 million project, which is expected to be completed in mid-November.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.