A portion of U.S. 73 in Atchison will be closed to traffic on Thursday, July 1. Union Pacific Railroad maintenance crews will replace the railroad crossing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The work area will be marked with barricades. There will be no signed detour and drivers will need to find alternative routes.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
