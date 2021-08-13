A 61-year-old St. Joseph man perished Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered as the result of a pedestrian and vehicle accident along U.S. Highway 73 several miles south of Atchison city limits.
David W. Richardson succumbed in the presence of his next of kin at the accident scene, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports via online KHP Crash Log.
The accident occurred after a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was driverless and traveled out of control westbound along a private driveway in the 3700 block of U.S. Highway 73 near milepost 49 and 242 Road vicinity, KHP reports. Richardson pursued the pickup and was struck by the pickup as it and a 2006 trailer jackknifed. Both the truck and trailer were licensed from Missouri.
