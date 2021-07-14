Overlay and milling work is scheduled to begin on U.S. 159 in Atchison and Brown counties on Thursday, July 15, weather permitting. The work will cover approximately 16 miles, from the northern city limit of Effingham to the southern city limit of Horton.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.
Work will take place Monday through Saturday, during daytime hours. The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.
Herzog Contracting of St. Joseph, Mo., is the contractor on the $1.9 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to https://protect-us.mimecast.com /s/lXntCrkn48c8OymmU7EuqT?domain=kandrive.org<https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/2SXRCv2r4lu7ZJllCX5SN9?domain=gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com> or call 5-1-1.
