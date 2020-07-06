Atchison County confirmed two new cases Coronavirus Monday, putting the total at 41.
One case is a female in their twenties and the other is a male in his twenties. Both of these cases are deemed as community spread and the county still has two cases currently hospitalized.
There have been 948 negative test results in the county with 87 cases being monitored and 28 total cases that have recovered and two currently hospitalized as of Monday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 16,901 cases from 88 counties with 280 deaths reported and 1,235 currently hospitalized as of Monday.
In Brown County, the number is 12 total cases. In neighboring counties, Atchison 41, Jackson County 116, Nemaha 28, Doniphan County 27, Leavenworth 1,194 and Jefferson 31.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high reporting counties throughout the state — which include Finney County 1,549 cases, Ford County 2,016, Johnson County 2,349, Lyon 501, Sedgwick 1,750, Seward 1,002, Shawnee 825 and Wyandotte 2,655.
