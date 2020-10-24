Two young girls are missing from the scene of a double homicide in Leavenworth Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol - who issued the Amber Alert - authorities are looking for Nora Jackson, age 7 and Aven Jackson, age 3.
Police say there was a 911 call at 1:16 p.m. at a home in the 14900 block of Hillside road in Leavenworth. According to reports, police discovered a homicide scene with two dead juvenile males inside of the home.
The girls were reported missing from the scene as well, believed to have been abducted in her father, Donny Jackson. He is age 40, and is 5-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Nora has blonde-brown hair with blue or hazel eyes and Aven has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what either girl is wearing
According to the KHP, Jackson is driving a black Honda Civic with Kansas license 266MXB. People are urged to contact authorities immediately if they locate the vehicle, the suspect or two young girls.
