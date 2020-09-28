Atchison Police arrested two men following a suspected home invasion early Saturday morning.
According to a police report from Chief Mike Wilson, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block Atchison St.
A 23 year old male victim and a 20 year old female victim were at the residence but two suspects had fled the scene.
Officers began looking for a vehicle and the suspects, Gunner Ramey and Troy Grimm, were located a short time later and taken into custody a following a traffic stop.
An investigation indicated the two suspects arrived at the residence where the two victims live, allegedly damaged a door where they entered the residence, and allegedly began to attack the male victim with fists and a piece of metal.
The male victim was examined by EMS at the scene but was not transported. The victims and suspects were known to each other prior to the disturbance.
Both men were booked into the Atchison County Jail on charges relating to the incident. Ramey, 20, was arrested for battery, criminal restraint, and criminal damage to property. Grimm, 21, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, and interference with law enforcement.
