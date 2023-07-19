Three area persons suffered injuries on Monday, July 10 as the result of two vehicle collisions that occurred respectfully in Brown and Jackson counties.

Robert A. Becker, 78, Everest, suffered what Kansas Highway Patrol authorities described as "suspected serious injuries. Becker was transported to University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, according to a KHP report. Becker was injured about 10;44 a.m. about a mile east of Everest in Brown County while he was eastbound along Kansas Highway 20 and was struck by a southbound 2006 Freightliner dump truck driven by 54-year-old John B. Schuetz, of Powhattan as he turned southbound onto Racoon Road, Schuetz suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to an Amberwell Health facility for treatment.