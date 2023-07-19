Three area persons suffered injuries on Monday, July 10 as the result of two vehicle collisions that occurred respectfully in Brown and Jackson counties.
Robert A. Becker, 78, Everest, suffered what Kansas Highway Patrol authorities described as "suspected serious injuries. Becker was transported to University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, according to a KHP report. Becker was injured about 10;44 a.m. about a mile east of Everest in Brown County while he was eastbound along Kansas Highway 20 and was struck by a southbound 2006 Freightliner dump truck driven by 54-year-old John B. Schuetz, of Powhattan as he turned southbound onto Racoon Road, Schuetz suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to an Amberwell Health facility for treatment.
The KHP reported Schuetz failed to yield to Becker's vehicle, which was then struck along its driver's side. Both vehicles went into the southeast ditch along K20 Highway.
Becker was not wearing a seat belt at the time of impact, KHP reported.
A 45-year-old Muscotah woman, Katherine E. Smith suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail medical facility in Topeka, KHP reported. Smith was injured as result of two-vehicle collision that occurred about 7:40 p.m. about four miles south of Holton along US Highway 75 in Jackson County.
KHP reported Smith was a passenger in a 1997 Grand Marquis Mercury driven by Thomas O. McLaughlin, also of Muscotah.
KHP reported McLaughlin was southbound along the highway when a 2022 Subaru Legacy driven by Donald A. Debarge, of Holton, was eastbound along 190th Road. DeBarge failed to yield to McLaughlin' and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
