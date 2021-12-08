A 14-year-old Atchison male skateboarder was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for injuries suffered after dusk for injuries suffered in wake of traffic accident Tuesday at Tenth Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Atchison police officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to an injury accident at the intersection, said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police determined the teenager was struck after he entered the intersection southbound and collided with an eastbound pickup truck that entered the intersection on a green light signal. The truck was driven by Thad Jenkins, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
The teen was transported from the scene to Atchison County EMS ambulance responders to a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri for emergency care.
