Two occupants of a residence are displaced and multiple pets perished as the result of a house fire Tuesday night at 1200 South Fifth Street in Atchison.
Interim Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reports that Atchison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene in response to a fire in a bedroom. Upon firefighters’ arrival they found the small house was engulfed in flames. The cause of the blaze that ignited the night of Jan.12 remained under investigation the following morning.
Both occupants, a female and a male, managed to escape the residence and were transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance to Ameberwell Health hospital. One of the occupants was treated for minor burns, Wheishaar said.
There were several dogs and a cat present at the residence, Weishaar said. Three dogs and the cat perished at the scene. Two three dogs were rescued and taken to the Humane Society of Atchison shelter facility.
Weishaar said a Humane Society representative confirmed Wednesday morning that the rescued pets were “temporarily in their custody and being cared” at the shelter.
Following treatment at the hospital, the Red Cross provided lodging for the residents at the Quality Inn in Atchison, Weishaar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.