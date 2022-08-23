Atchison police have arrested a 61-year-old Atchison man in connection with an early morning shooting outside of Massasoit Apartments in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street.
Billy Hazelton was arrested for aggravated battery for knowingly causing physical contact with a deadly weapon.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported police responded about 9:33 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting that occurred at an exterior doorway of the apartment complex along the 300 block of Santa Fe Street. It was there a 36-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Atchison County EMS to an area medical facility for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
Police apprehended Hazelton and he was taken to Atchison County Jail.
Police remained at the scene and conducted interviews and continued an investigation throughout the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.