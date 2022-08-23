Atchison police have arrested a 61-year-old Atchison man in connection with an early morning shooting outside of Massasoit Apartments in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street.

Billy Hazelton was arrested for aggravated battery for knowingly causing physical contact with a deadly weapon.

