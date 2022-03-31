A 44-year-old Atchison man was sent to an area hospital for injuries after the vehicle he operated struck a tree outside St. Benedict Parish rectory early Thursday morning in Atchison.
Scott Keller was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri from the crash scene at Second and Unity streets by Atchison County EMS ambulance.
Charges were pending per review of the case several hours following the accident.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it was after 2 a.m. March 31 when police officers responded to the scene of an injury accident. It was there that police determined Keller was northbound along Second Street when it left the roadway north of Unity Street and struck a tree.
The Ford truck appeared to have sustained some extensive front-end damage.
