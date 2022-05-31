Technical Trooper Don Hughes is retiring from the Kansas Highway Patrol, after serving the state and citizens of Kansas for 39 years.
Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced Tuesday, May 31 in a press release to Atchison Globe.
Hughes began his career with the Kansas Highway Patrol on March 28, 1984, as a Secretary Officer I for Troop K Guard and was promoted to Capitol Police Patrol Officer on October 18, 1986. Hughes attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 29 as a Trooper I on March 18, 1995. His initial duty station was Atchison County in Troop B. He was promoted to Trooper II on March 21, 1999. Hughes rank was reallocated in June of 2003 to Master Trooper. In 2010, he accepted a lateral transfer to Technical Trooper in Troop B, where he would serve as a Public Resource Officer (PRO) for the Troop B area.
In his career with the Patrol, Hughes was recognized with a KHP Commander’s Commendation, Kansas Department of Transportation People Saving People Award, and a Safe Kids Kansas Service Recognition Award. One of his favorites times while serving with the patrol was attending the Uniformed Safety Education Officer’s Workshop (USEOW), where he networked and learned from other Public Resource Officers from state law enforcement agencies across the nation.
Hughes is a native of Topeka, KS, and graduated from Shawnee Heights High School. He attended Washburn University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Corrections. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, working on the family farm, taking his grandkids fishing and telling them stories, and going to church.
The Patrol congratulates Technical Trooper Don Hughes on his retirement and wishes him the best in his future endeavors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.