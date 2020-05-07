A Buchanan County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the City of St. Joseph announced Wednesday.
The resident, a male in his 40s, was an employee of Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, according to City of St. Joseph Communications and Public Relations Manager Mary Robertson.
The man tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22 and had underlying medical conditions. He died at home, according to Robertson.
It is the second death in Buchanan County after a former inmate who was brought to the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center was diagnosed with COVID-19 and died at a Kansas City hospital in early April.
A total of 386 people in the county have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The city recommends staying at home if one feels sick, wearing a face mask and following state and local orders for staying safe to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Mosaic Life Care has issued 2,387 tests its service area, with 94 returning a positive result, 2,203 a negative result and 87 still pending. Five people are inpatients, all others are outpatients.
Across the state, Missouri recorded 9,102 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 186 from 8,916 on Tuesday, resulting in a 2% increase.
The number of deaths increased from 377 to 396.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 9,206 cases in Missouri and 409 deaths.
Kansas is recording 5,734 cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s number of 5,458, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 144 people have died
