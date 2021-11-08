Trinity Lutheran School Falcons have completed their first quarter of the school year.
Several students have achieved at various levels to meet the Honor Roll criteria. These students have worked hard in their classes.
Students celebrating what Principal Steve Hobus describes as an awesome achievement.
Eighth Grade: Honor Roll – Gibson Bisping, Jackson Blakeley, Eli Harper, Grayson Moore and Laura Roesch; and Honorable Mention – Cooper Moore.
Seventh Grade: Highest Honor – Chloe Brincefield and Lola Handke; Honor Roll – Parker Kinsman; and Honorable Mention – Lindsey Hetz, Kailee Kistler, Zach Lee and Anna Sinclair.
Sixth Grade: Highest Honor – Lauren Davis; Honor Roll – Lorelei Bisping, Briahana Collin and Evan Meyer; Honorable Mention – Daniel North, and Ryker Diebolt.
Fifth Grade: Honor Roll – Rose Harper, Jaxon Leonardi, Joe Sinclair, Adee Sullenberger; and Honorable Mention – Bekah Wagner.
Fourth Grade: Honor Roll – Landon Becker, Mekhel Gray, Case Handke, Abby Lee and Trevor Peuker; and Honorable Mention – Violet Taff.
