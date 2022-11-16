The Trinity Lutheran Church congregation is inviting the Atchison area community to get involved with the Operation Christmas Child endeavor.
This marks the eighth year Trinity has been involved with Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan's Purse project by preparing Shoebox gifts to help families and children in need throughout the world.
Jason Curley is the person in charge of Operation Christmas Child at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The Shoebox gifts contain items like toys, hygiene items, and school supplies packed into shoebox-sized containers.
Along with church members sometimes the seventh- and eighth-grade classes as well as other individual classes at Trinty Lutheran School have contributed to the cause. This year the Trinity Lutheran Youth Group hosted a Packing Party comprised of middle and high school students as Girl Scout who all came and together as one group, they packed 100 boxes.
About 35 students participated at recent Packing Party, Curley said.
Curley explained Trinity Lutheran Church serves as one of the more than 4,500 designated Drop Off Locations throughout the nation. The Trinity Location will be open from 4-6 p.m. from now until Friday, Nov. 18; 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19; from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20; and between the hours of 8-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at 603 North Eighth Street in Atchison.
What all this means is anyone can bring a shoebox, or a lot of shoeboxes, filled with presents to the Trinity Lutheran Church drop off where the Operation Christmas Child leaders will collect them and get them to where they need to go, Curley said.
"We would love to have community involvement," Curley said.
Samaratain's Purse project leaders are hopeful the 2022 Operation Christmas Child collection number will climb to its 200-millionth shoebox, an increase of 11 million more children than in previous years.
