Trinity Lutheran Church is a collection site for Operation Christman Child Shoebox drop off during the National Collection Week Nov. 14-21 at 603 North Eighth Street.

The Trinity Lutheran Church congregation is inviting the Atchison area community to get involved with the Operation Christmas Child endeavor.

This marks the eighth year Trinity has been involved with Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan's Purse project by preparing Shoebox gifts to help families and children in need throughout the world.

