Trinity Lutheran School officials announced Sunday their plans that beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14 school classes will be virtual throughout the Friday, Oct. 23 per recommendations from the Day School Committee.
A Facebook post on Sunday indicated several staff and student body members have tested positive or developed symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally all parent/Teacher Conferences scheduled for the evenings of Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13 are cancelled. Teachers will reach out to parents by telephone or email and advise them of their children’s progress regarding specific issues to address.
Announcements about the virtual school commenced Monday, Oct. 12, according to the post.
Trinity is the second school to switch to a remote learning format due to an interruption in wake of the coronavirus. Maur Hill-Mount Academy is started remote learning and postponement of sports and activities for all students Wednesday, Oct. 7. Classes and activities are scheduled to resume Wednesday, Oct. 21 on campus.
