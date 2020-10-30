Trinity Lutheran School officials have recently announced the First Quarter Honor Roll of the 2020-21 school year. The pupils are:
Fourth-grade: Honor roll – Carlie Harden, Jaxon Leonardi and Adabelle Sullenberger; Joseph Sinclair and Rebekah Wagner earned honorable mention.
Fifth-grade: Highest honor roll – Evan Myer; honor roll -- Lorelei Bisping, Emma Clowers, Briahna Collins, Ryker Diebolt, Kaleb Kistler and Daniel North.
Sixth-grade: Highest honors – Chloe Brincefield; honor roll – Lola Handke; honorable mention -- Scarlett Johnson and Annabelle Sinclair.
Seventh-grade: Highest honors distinction of all As – Michael Fuhrman and Eli Harper; honor roll – Jackson Blakley and Laura Roesch; and honorable mention – Gibson Bisping and Grayson Moore.
Eighth-grade: Highest honors distinction of all As -- Cassidy Blanton, Gavin Moore, Lorene Peuker; honor roll -- Kaden Burge, Dillon Gilbert, Mason Green, Max Lopez, Ellie Moore and Daniel Wagner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.