Trinity Lutheran School leaders have announced the students who have made the Third Quarter Honor Roll.
Principal Dr. Steve Hobus congratulates the students for their quarterly achievement.
“Well done Falcons,” Hobus said.
> Eighth-grade:
Honor Roll: Gibson Bisping, Jackson Blakley, Eli Harper, Grayson Moore, Laura Roesch
Honorable Mention: Cooper Moore
> Seventh-grade:
Highest Honors: Chloe Brincefield, Lola Handke, Parker Kinsman
Honor Roll: Lindsey Hetz, Zach Lee
Honorable Mention: Kailee Kistler, Anna Sinclair
> Sixth-grade
Highest Honors – Lauren Davis
Honorable Mention – Lorelei Bisping, Briahna Collins, Benjamin Forbes, Daniel North
> Fifth-grade
Honor Roll: Rose Harper, Jaxon Leonardi, Adee Sullenberger
Honorable Mention: Joseph Sinclair, Shayla Sneller, Rebekah Wagner
> Fourth-grade
Honor Roll: Landon Becker, Mekhel Gray, Trevor Peuker
Honorable Mention: Case Handke, Abby Lee, Violet Taff
