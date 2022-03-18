Trinity Lutheran School leaders have announced the students who have made the Third Quarter Honor Roll.

Principal Dr. Steve Hobus congratulates the students for their quarterly achievement.

“Well done Falcons,” Hobus said.

> Eighth-grade:

Honor Roll: Gibson Bisping, Jackson Blakley, Eli Harper, Grayson Moore, Laura Roesch

Honorable Mention: Cooper Moore

> Seventh-grade:

Highest Honors: Chloe Brincefield, Lola Handke, Parker Kinsman

Honor Roll: Lindsey Hetz, Zach Lee

Honorable Mention: Kailee Kistler, Anna Sinclair

> Sixth-grade

Highest Honors – Lauren Davis

Honorable Mention – Lorelei Bisping, Briahna Collins, Benjamin Forbes, Daniel North

> Fifth-grade

Honor Roll: Rose Harper, Jaxon Leonardi, Adee Sullenberger

Honorable Mention: Joseph Sinclair, Shayla Sneller, Rebekah Wagner

> Fourth-grade

Honor Roll: Landon Becker, Mekhel Gray, Trevor Peuker

Honorable Mention: Case Handke, Abby Lee, Violet Taff

