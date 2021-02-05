Trinity Lutheran School proudly announce the students who have achieved Honor Roll distinction for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Eighth-grade students earning the Highest Honor are: Cassidy Blanton, Gavin Moore and Daniel Wagner; Honor Roll – Kaden Burge, Dillon Gilbert, Max Lopez, Ellie Moore, and Lorene Peuker.
Seventh-grade students earning the Highest Honor are: Michael Fuhrman and Eli Harper; Honor Roll – Jackson Blakley and Laura Roesch; and Honorable Mention –Grayson Moore.
Sixth-grade: Honor Roll students are: Lola Handke and Chloe Brincefield.
Fifth-grade pupil earning the highest honor is Evan Myer; Honor Roll pupils are: Lorelie Bisping, Emma Clowers, Briahna Collins, Ryker Diebolt, Kaleb Kistler and Daniel North.
Fourth-grade pupil earning the Highest Honor is Carlie Harden; Honor Roll pupils are Jaxon Leonardi and Adabelle Sullenberger; Honorable Mention pupils are Joseph Sinclair, Rebekah Wagner and Rose Harper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.