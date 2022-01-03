Honor Roll students who made the second quarter list at Trinity Lutheran Elementary School are as follows:
Eighth-grade: Highest Honors: Jackson Blakley and Eli Harper; Honor Roll: Laura Roesch; and Honorable Mention: Grayson Moore.
Seventh-grade: Highest Honors: Chloe Brincefield, Lola Handke and Parker Kinsman;
Honor Roll: Lindsey Hetz; and Honorable Mention: Kailee Kistler and Zach Lee.
Sixth-grade: Highest Honors: Lauren Davis
Honor Roll: Lorelei Bisping, Briahna Collins and Daniel North; Honorable Mention: Emma Clowers and Evan Myer.
Fifth-grade: Highest Honors – Jaxon Leonardi; Honor Roll – Rose Harper, Adee Sullenberger, and Rebekah Wagner; Honorable Mention – Joseph Sinclair, and Shayla Snelle.
Fourth-grade: Highest Honors – Trevor Peuker; Honor Roll – Landon Becker, Mekhel Gray and Violet Taff.
Honorable Mention – Case Handke and Abby Lee.
