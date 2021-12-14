top story
Trinity Lutheran playground gets a new look
- By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe
Updated
On Saturday morning a large group from Trinity Lutheran gathered to start a project of putting up new playground equipment. Saturday morning was chilly with wind making it uncomfortable so the group was bundled up for the venture. Sarah Becker, chairwoman of the project, explained the fundraising for the equipment has been ongoing for 10 years. In May the final fundraiser was held and in June the order was placed for the equipment with expectations of a delivery date in September. Sarah explained the delay in getting the equipment was due to a factory fire where most of the equipment is manufactured. The equipment was finally shipped in the beginning of December and arrived just last week.
Sarah put a call out for volunteers and more than 20 people showed up. She said her prayers were answered. Aarond Huggins of Tayler Playground from Kansas City, Missouri was the supervisor to help the volunteers.
Becker also explained this is the first step in renovating the playground. She is hoping in the Spring a canopy can be put up where the teachers gather to watch the students at recess. In the future more equipment with be added to the playground as money is available.
