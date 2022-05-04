Trinity Lutheran School is pleased to announce that Emma Clowers, a sixth-grader is the Falcon of the Month for May.
Clowers is always encouraging others and one of the first to volunteer to help in class. She has a cheerful demeanor, which helps to keep everyone positive and happy.
TLS Prinicipal Dr. Steve Hobus announced Clowers' achievement on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.