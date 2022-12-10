Travis Grossman

Travis Grossman watches actors at Atchison Community Theatre.

 Barbara Trimble | Atchison Globe

Travis Grossman has put his talented footprint on Atchison. Being arguably one of the most influential artisans in Atchison is a big responsibility, and Grossman shoulders that responsibility with ease.

Grossman’s work and accomplishments consist of establishing the Atchison Community Theatre, revitalizing the Fox Theatre, and re-establishing the Atchison Event Center.

