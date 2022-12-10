Travis Grossman has put his talented footprint on Atchison. Being arguably one of the most influential artisans in Atchison is a big responsibility, and Grossman shoulders that responsibility with ease.
Grossman’s work and accomplishments consist of establishing the Atchison Community Theatre, revitalizing the Fox Theatre, and re-establishing the Atchison Event Center.
The Community Theatre can be a breeding ground for young folks of Atchison to get the first glimpse of theatre life, and for those who are skilled artisans, it gives them an outlet to show the area their talents.
“I admit that most of my life has revolved around the arts,” Grossman said. “It really began in high school and shaped my life.”
Grossman is blessed with talent but also has a keen sense of business. Grossman has displayed his ambition with how he approached the rejuvenation of the Fox Theatre.
In his youth, he was a projectionist at a Dickinson 8-plex theatre until 2002. He then worked at The Royal in Atchison until 2011 when the theatre closed. A few years later Grossman, who knew that a group was trying to find someone to take on the challenge of rehabbing the Royal.
He talked to Justin Pergont to see what financing would be possible. Grossman called an architect and told him what he wanted to do, received the estimate back, and decided that the number would be 2.6 million for the renovation. There were many people who wanted to see this project work, and a silent benefactor stepped forward to pledge $220,000.
Top Videos
After many weeks of work, the Fox Theatre is now a modern theatre that many in Atchison visit and enjoy. This past year the crowning touch was added when the new marquee was installed.
The third area that Grossman took on is the Event Center. The Event Center was a venture Grossman was sought out to take command of by Cloud L. “Bud” Cray, Jr.
“When Bud Cray was alive, he wanted me to be on the board for the Event Center and be in charge of the center,” Grossman said.
Grossman realized the center had a good staff but needed marketing, especially to those who would be involved in wedding planning.
Today the center has become the hub of wedding receptions and special events in Atchison.
Grossman is also heavily involved with Amelia Earhart Festival, especially the LakeFest portion. He has served as the production manager and also works on getting street performers. Later in the year, his expertise goes to organizing the Muddy River Festival.
Another idea Grossman has is some changes to Memorial Hall, and he already had an architect look at the building. Stay tuned for the next chapter in Grossman’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.