A mid-week traffic stop along a stretch of highway through Atchison landed a 50-year-old Atchison man a felony drug arrest.
Daniel L. Richardson, 50, of Atchison, was arrested following a traffic stop related to a lighting equipment infraction in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 59, Sheriff Jack Laurie communicated to the Globe. It was during the stop a substances suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana were located. Richardson was booked into the county jail for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday morning, Richardson remained in the Atchison County Jail.
