A 46-year-old Topeka man remained overnight in the county jail following his arrest Tuesday night after a pursuit along the Atchison and Jefferson county line.
Formal charges were pending Wednesday morning against Trevis Vanwinkle who was booked by Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities for: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; and possession of an substance or analog as designated in Kansas Statute 65-4113.
It was about 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 when a sheriff’s deputy observed a traffic infraction and attempted to stop a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis along U.S. Highway 59 near Neosho Road, said Sheriff Jack Laurie, Atchison County Sheriff. The driver failed to stop despite the deputy’s signal to do so with the use of the emergency lights and sirens. A slow speed pursuit ensued that reached speeds of 25-45 mph.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office authorities were contacted for assistance and managed to deploy stop sticks atop he highway. Laurie said Vanwinkle eventually stopped within a distance just short of the stop sticks near the county line along 206th Road. Deputies apprehended Vanwinkle and arrested him for multiple traffic infractions, driving under the influence, interference, drug possession and allegations of a felony attempting to elude law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.