A 66-year-old rural man was transported by ambulance to an area medical center for suspected injuries after he freed himself from beneath a compact tractor early Monday several miles south of Atchison city limits in Walnut Township.
John G. Gehring was the mowing along the roadside in the 3000 block of Sheridan Road when the tractor slid, rolled over and trapped him underneath the tractor.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Gehring freed himself while he contacted 911.
Laurie said Atchison County EMS responded to the incident that occurred about 9:21 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.