Topeka Farm Show 2022

The Topeka Farm Show will celebrate its 33th anniversary January 04, 05, and 06, 2022. Since 1989, we have made a committed effort to draw attendees that have a fulltime stake in agriculture, to the Topeka Farm Show, to meet and visit with our exhibiting companies. The show has grown to include over three hundred plus exhibiting companies, and five hundred fifty booths. The Topeka Farm Show boasts daily horsemanship clinics, events for the entire family, free parking, free admission, and free health care programs. The whole family can enjoy the event with plenty of seating, beverages and food.
Tradexpos, organizers of the show, use a variety of advertising tools to promote the Topeka Farm Show including: live daily broadcasting from the show by farm radio and ag networks; supplements in farm & ranch publications; and area newsprint advertising including Green Acres shopper. The partnership with the High Plains Journal allows advertising through a direct mailing campaign that reaches their 45,000-plus readers. This has helped the Topeka Farm become a leading show in the Midwest! 580 AM WIBW Radio is a long-time sponsor and supporter of the Topeka Farm Show and are live each day at the show. The show also has wonderful full color pamphlets for the show to keep as souvenirs.
