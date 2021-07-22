New Student Registration opens at 6 a.m. Friday, July 23. To access the link to enroll go to USD409.net; scroll down along the Home page to Quick Links. Click on New Enrollment to USD409. This is only for students who did not end the school year at USD 409, or access the link via https://registration.powerschool.com/family/_gosnap.aspx?action=2892&culture=en
Please continue to enroll students that finished the year with us last year. As of Tuesday, July 20, 32 percent of students had completed enrollment for the new school year.
If anyone needs help to enroll via online, don’t hesitate to contact any building secretary for assistance or help to get answers for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.