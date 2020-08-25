Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall made some stops along his “Listening Tour” Monday, Aug. 24 in Atchison. Congressman Marshall is the Republican candidate vying for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts due to retirement. While in town Congressman Marshall visited with young Republicans at Benedictine College. Later, Congressman Marshall spent some time to converse with community members and the Atchison County Republicans at the Farmer’s Market area underneath the viaducts beneath Fifth Street viaduct along Main Street.
Mary Meyers can be reached via mary.meyers@atchisonglobenow.com. Follow her on Twitter:@MARYMEYERSglobe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.