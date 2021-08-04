The choice of the Phoenix mascot design to represent USD 409 Atchison Public Schools is winding down.
District officials want to give all stakeholders the opportunity to indicate their preference.
Mascot Committee leaders expect to present the results of the Phoenix mascot design survey to USD 409 Board of Education members at the meeting Monday, Aug. 9 at the Board Office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Please choose the category with whom you identify with the most when submitting your choice design: Alumni, parent, staff, or student.
The Phoenix head logo will be utilized in conjunction with the chosen full body Phoenix mascot.
The options are Phoenix A or Phoenix B. Stakeholders can bring their information and option pic to the Board Office; send email to lacy.warren@usd409.net; by telephone call 913-367-4384, or log on to usd409.net.
The survey and the online survey window will close at noon on Monday, Aug. 9. To take the survey online click on bit.ly/2VpMjkl.
