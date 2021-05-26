The lists of candidates are growing, but by mid-week the numbers remained shy to make a full slate of candidates for any of the races to fill the positions for the upcoming local government school board elections.
The filing deadline is noon Tuesday, June 1 at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office location in the Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth Street.
The open positions include three Atchison City Commission seats; one mayor and five city council seats in Effingham, Huron and Muscotah; three open city council seats in Lancaster.
Potential candidates who would like to run for Atchison City Commission are required to pay a $20 filing fee and a $50 report fee, for a total of $70, or they may file by petition with 50 signatures of qualified registered voters who reside within Atchison city limits.
Potential candidates in the third class cities of Effingham, Huron, Lancaster and Muscotah can file by paying a $20 filing fee or by a petition with 25 signatures from registered voters who reside within the boundaries of the respective cities.
Two incumbents, Jesse F. Greenly and Allen Reavis have filed to retain their respective seats at the Atchison City Commission table. Greenly filed May 12 and Vice-mayor Allen Reavis filed May 25.
Incumbent Mayor Harvey Fasse of Effingham and City Councilman David Lowe and City Councilman Kirk Wohlgemuth, both incumbents are seeking to retain their seats for another 4-year term. Fasse filed May 25; Lowe filed May 19 and Wohlgemuth file May 21.
The USD 409 Board of Education has four 4-year term positions open that will be expiring in January 2022.
Political newcomer Chuck Tilton filed his candidacy on April 17 for a board seat. Incumbents Board President Carrie Sowers filed April 21 and Sean P. Crittendon filed May 24.
USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools has three open positions. Two candidates have filed for Position 5 – Board Members Corey Neill, the incumbent, and Trenton Beagle. Neill filed for re-election May 24. Beagle threw his hat into the ring on May 20.
All school board candidates may pay a $20 filing fee or present a petition with the signatures from 50 eligible voters who reside within the respective school district boundaries.
The primary races will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, if necessary to narrow field of candidates. The General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
