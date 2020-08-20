EFFINGHAM – Buses in USD 377 were all lined up and ready to roll with the new schoolyear with a perfect score from the Kansas Highway Patrol Inspections and protocol safeguards in place to lower the spread of the pandemic.
The Atchison County Community Schools started classes Thursday, Aug. 20.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis credited the transportation staff for their work to keep the buses are maintained and in good working order to ensure students are safely transported to their destinations.
The COVID-19 protocols require pupils and students wear masks/or appropriate facial coverings; temperatures are taken before boarding the bus morning routes to ensure youngsters are fever-free. In the event of fever-detection, the bus will not transport the child, and will wait until school staff arrives to isolate the child. No child younger than age 10 will be left unattended, Gaddis said. If no parent or adult are at the home then if possible an older sibling will be allowed to stay with the child.
While on the bus the passengers will isolate by family cohorts to meet social distancing guidelines that include sanitizers in accordance with Governor Laura Kelly’s recommendations in executive order and Atchison County’s recommendations.
Inspections of the district’s fleet of about 20 vehicles were completed in mid-July. Board of Education members accepted the findings as presented during their monthly meeting Aug. 18.
