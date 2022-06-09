The USD 377 Board of Education members authorized Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of Schools to discuss relocation and placement of a fire hydrant and water line with the Effingham City Council members.
The discussion is deemed necessary in light of the forthcoming construction of the multi-purpose addition. The existing fire hydrant and water line are not compatible the building plan.
Gaddis will also have the authority to negotiate with the city council what costs the district will be responsible for throughout the process, and to update board members.
Gaddis also informed the board about the status of the greenhouse. The construction has been delayed a few days due to the weather. Structure will have a phone system along with heating and cooling when it is complete and in operation.
Board members also unanimously authorized Gaddis and Board Clerk Joy Brown to encumber the outstanding purchase orders and to make the necessary transfers in effort to close out the current fiscal year’s budget. If any general and supplemental state aid scheduled for the current year is not received until July it is to be recorded as a June 2022 payment.
Gaddis said he does not expect any transfer of funds to be as sizeable as in past years, because of the higher costs involved in school operations.
“It will be a tight year next year,” Gaddis said. “We will have to be more frugal and more responsible.”
Gaddis cited price increases for diesel fuel and paper as factors for concern.
Gaddis reported on the State Needs Assessments survey that administrators are currently working on to complete. He explained the process is a challenge to determine the actual needs because student groups the assessed might not have the same needs as the students for the coming school years.
Board members recognized the following:
> State Track Qualifiers: Kieran Courter; Matt Worley; Brycen Lee; Haeden Forbes; Keegan Lott – State Champion in Shot Put.
> All Northeast Kansas League: Softball – Ashtyn Jolly and Hannah Simmers.
> Baseball: Kieran Courter; Bricen Lee; and Jeston Vessar.
> FFA: Canyon Tull -- State Proficiency Winner; and Maci Behrnes -- District STAR Farmer.
