TiGERS of the Month By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rena Vessar and Evan Sinclair are the TIGER Students of December for Atchison County Community High School. Submitted photo McKayla Crossland and Cora Bell Tull are the TIGERs of the Month at Atchison County Community Junior High School. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rena Vessar, Evan Sinclair, McKayla Crossland and Cora Bell Tull are the Atchison County Community Junior and Senior High School Tigers for the month of December.ACCJHS Prinicpal Ron Shelton recently announced the student distinctions.Faculty members at ACCJHS noiminate students who best follow the "TIGER" way each month.The TIGER way embodies T for teamwork; I for integrity; G for gratitude; E for enthusiasim; and R of respect.Vessar and Sinclair represent ACCHS, and Crossland and Tull are representing ACCJHS.The TIGER distinction was inaugurated prior to the end of 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Stick With These Foods to Help You Lose Weight Letting Doctors Know a Patient Has Overdosed Might Curb Opioid Overprescribing Swimmers Face a Little Known Danger: Fluid on the Lungs × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Expanded MLK Day Events include Benedictine College Lecture Suspicious death investigation in Brown County TiGERS of the Month Fourth quarter run lifts Tigers past Chargers It's a STEM world Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity gear up for Neighborhood Makeover Tigers end Cobras' league winning streak County grants sports complexes' wish lists Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo days after fatality crash in Atchison, driver surrenders himself to authoritiesRollover in city limit claims one lifeSHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTStephenson, Janice K. 1949-2023Martin, Toni 1931-2023Bratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023Goodman, Charlene M. 1947-2022Askren, Marlan L. 1934-2023Frans, Deborah L. 1961-2022 Images Videos CommentedBratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023 (2)A reflection of 2022 (1)Tigers come up short in OT thriller (1)Snow Creek is open for business (1)YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win (1)Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session (1)City of Atchison declares water emergency (1)Come learn about health insurance (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.