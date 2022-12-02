TIGERS of the Month come roaring in By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated Dec 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Atchison County Community High School Students of the Month are Natalie Nitz, left, and Avery Handke. Submitted photo Atchison County Community Junior High Students of the Month are Madison Besette, left, and Kain Koontz. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new program has been initiated at Atchison County Community Junior and Senior High School in USD 377.Students who best follow the TGER way each month at the junior and senior high school will earn the distinction as a Student of the Month.The TIGER way embodies T -- for teamwork; I -- represents integrety; G -- is for gratitude; E-- stands for enthusiasm; and R -- represents respect.ACCJHS Principal Ron Shelton announced the December Students of the Month.Natalie Nitz and Avery Handke for ACCHS; and Madison Besette and Kain Koontz for ACCJHS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section +105 Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Republican governors ask for end to U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Carriage Rides change hours New dawn arises for Ravens Phoenix eye to take next step forward under Battle Raplinger hopes to lead Ravens in new regime Rebant enters second season as coach Experienced Ravens hope to spread wings Vice hopes to help young Raven wrestling Smith takes the helm of Tiger basketball Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeath details of area woman under reviewNew Road and Bridge appointment rocks Atchison County historySHERIFF REPORTPOLICE REPORTAdamson, Adina J. 1976-2022County to move forward on sales tax directionAfter 45 years the on job in the courthouse steps outPOLICE REPORTChristmas parade to light up holiday season AtchisonBewley, Gladys 1936-2022 Images Videos CommentedWooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)The Bunker At Bellevue Awarded E-Community Loan Funds (1)
