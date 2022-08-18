Atchison County Community Schools invite district students and parents to a social back to school event to scheduled for evening hours on Monday on school grounds in Tiger Town at Effingham.
Meet the Tigers from 4:30-6 p.m. at the outdoor learning center where proceeds from Kona Ice refreshments will benefit Atchison County Community High School Cheerleaders. While there event goers will have opportunity -- $1 for three throws -- to dunk a staff member.
From 5-6:30 p.m. pre-school - 12th-grade facilities will open for a back to school open house. Throughout the this time frame event goers are welcome to grab a hamburger or hot dog meal for free-will donation. Proceeds from the meal donations are for new Weight Room equipment.
At 6:30-7:30 p.m. a "Meet the Tigers Pep Rally" in the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School Gym.
Teachers, Staff, Pep Band, cheerleaders, volleyball, cross country and football team members will be on hand to welcome all to start the new schoolyear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.