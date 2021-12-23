EFFINGHAM -- Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School congratulates the 2021-22 King and Queen of Mats and their court, who were crowned prior to the home wrestling match Friday, December 17, 2021.
Mason Scholz was crowned King of Mats and Kelcei Clem was crowned Queen of Mats. Rounding out the royal court were candidates Allie Bilderback, Jaron Chew, Keegan Lott, and Lily Smith. Assisting with the crowning were ACCHS Student Council members and Cheerleaders, and announcer, Student Council President Ashtyn Jolly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.