The traditional Veterans Day Ceremony as presented by the National Honor Society members at Atchison County High School will have a change to its presentation in comparison to previous years due to the pandemic.
Honoring our Veterans this year will be in virtual setting, NHS Sponsor Jenna Hawk explained. The ACCHS Honor Society students are creating a video to share with USD 377 students and staff. The video will also be posted on the usd377.org school webpage Facebook page for community members. The video will feature patriotic musical numbers from the ACCHS Soundmasters, vocal class and high school band. Student-created art works will also highlight the video.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, KAYS' members will be hosting a Community Blood Center blood drive that will be open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Parental consent is required for all 16-year-olds. All donors are required to show photo identification and proof of age. Presenting donors will receive a free limited edition T-shirt.
Book appointments at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: JO for additional details, contact KAYS Sponsor Misty Poe at 913-833-2240 or poe.misty@usd377.org.
For more information call 1-877-468-6844 or log on to www.savealifenow.org. For questions concerning medical eligibility call 1-800-688-0900.
In the previous year during the KAYS November blood drive there were 26 units of whole blood and 12 units of double red cells, Poe said. Due to COVID-1, the hours for the 2020 event has been shortened, Poe said in an email to the Globe, but the KAYS’ goal is to match the units collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.