Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2021 King and Queen of Courts. Queen candidates are Madison Burnett, daughter of Steve Burnett and Olivia Burnett; Emilee Falk, daughter of Rick and Brandee Falk; and Hailey Rush, daughter of Wayne and Heather Rush. King candidates are Tanner Buttron, son of Rex Buttron and Renea Baker; Charlie Miller, son of David and Jennifer Miller; and Seth Nehl, son of Jason Nehl and Jennifer Nehl. The crowning ceremony will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the ACCJSHS Gymnasium at halftime of the boys’ varsity basketball game against Valley Falls.
