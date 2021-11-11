EFFINGHAM -- The students of the Atchison County Community Schools s paid special tribute to honor area veterans for their military service.
The students ceremoniously recognized 26 veterans during the annual celebration Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 at the Atchison County Junior Senior High School in Effingham.
The ACCHS Chapter of the National Honor Society sponsored the event. The band and choir preformed musical numbers, and a video was shown featuring students sharing their thoughts about the meaning of Veteran’s Day.
