Seventh Grade
> Straight A's 4.0 GPA -- Mason Bottorff, Huntley Bush, Alexis Ellerman, Payton Hoffman, Riley Kesinger, Emma Ruhnke, Houston Schletzbaum, Austin Vanderpool and Aubrey Wiedmaier.
> Principal 3.99-3.5 GPA -- Emily Carlson, Camelia LaHue, Madisen Mount, Maria Mullins and Ashleigh Trichel.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 GPA -- Adrian Diaz, Steven Jessip, Cale Lanter, Austin Lanter, Landyn Thomas, Henry Urban, and Kimber Worley.
Eighth Grade
> Straight A's 4.O GPA --Parker Ballinger, Cody Falk, MaKynna Gerardy, Brooks Goodpasture, Ava Handke, Addoson Potts, Lauren Smith, Luke Smith, Grant Swendson, Khali Williams and Emilee Wingo.
> Principal 3.99-3.5 GPA -- Tierney Begesse, Madison Besette, Makayla Crossland, James Earl, Evan Falk, Zoey Flory, Gaige Gann, Benjamin Handke, Joseph Jessip, Hailey Kautz, Peyton Keimig, Kain Koontz, Chase Lewman, Michael Lindstrom, Austin Mount-Lee, Jayden Simmers, Cora-Bella Tull, Brandon Vandever and Elijah Webb.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 GPA -- Trinity Brooks, Jackson Eckert, Jenna Larrison, Zachary Lee, Christian Simmers and Roy Swaney.
Ninth Grade
> Straight A's 4.0 GPA -- Max Bottorff, Ethan Brooks, Audrey Brown, Avery Gilliland, Ashton Neill and Bryn Wagner.
> Principal 3.99-3.5 GPA -- Carmella Hewitt, Helina Kautz, Tessa McAlexander, Adeline McManus and Jackson Neill.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 GPA -- Aaron Fassnacht, Alejandra Guzman, Nathan Palmer and Trinity Sigmon.
10th Grade
> Straight A's 4.o GPA -- McKinzee Bauerle, Ty Besette, Rebekah Caplinger, Avery Handke, Brylyn Jolly, Gracie Kimmi, Carmen LaHue and Easton Schletzbaum.
> Principal 3.99-3.5 GPA-- Caden Behrnes, Kannon Crossland, Averee DePoy, Anna Falk, Parker Harris, Noah Medeiros, Ji Soo Nam, Mackenzie Scholz, Haleigh Trichel, Kori Wagner, Trinity Williams and Leah Wilson.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 GPA-- Robert Burge and Abrie Handke.
11th Grade
> Straight A's 4.0 GPA -- Natalie Donaldson, Madelyn Julo, Miryam Roman Beltrain and Emma Speer.
> Prinicipal 3.99-3.5 GPA -- Avery Sutley, and Kevin VanDruff.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 -- Malorie Bosch, Danielle Chew, Breyton Hewitt, Taylor Keimig, Isabelle Kimmi, Emma Lanter, Hannah Simmers, Ellie Speer, Josie Sutley and Jetson Vessar.
12th Grade
> Straight A's 4.0 GPA -- Jordan Caplinger, Melany Donaldson, Keaton Henning, Ryle Jennings, Brodie McAlexander, Natalie Navinskey, Emilie Postma and Aleah Wallisch.
> Principal 3.99-3.5 GPA -- Kreyton Bauerle, Korin Kimmi, Cloe Lee, Aiden Lott, Natalie Nitz, Eliana Pantle, Ethan Ramirez, Addison Schletzbaum and Emme Smith.
> Tiger 3.49-3.0 GPA -- Ty Crossland, Dalton Damon, Bailey Elias, Trenton Kimmi, Bricen Lee, Dylan Mullins, Jenna Pitts, Benjamin Rush, Piper Schuh, Conner Simmers, Bradley Stanley, Rena Vessar, Morgan Watowa, Hayden Wiesinger and Matthew Worley.
