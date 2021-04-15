Principal Deanna Scherer is resigning from her position at Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School.
USD 377 Board of Education members unanimously accepted Scherer’s resignation, effective the end of her contract year, as part of the personnel action during their April, 14 board meeting in Effingham.
Scherer told the Globe she has no immediate plans at this time.
“I am excited for my time with my family and to regroup and seek a new opportunity,” Scherer said. “I have been honored to serve USD 377 during my tenure here.”
At the February meeting, Scherer was one of four school administrators in the district whose contracts board members approved for a 2-year extension throughout the 2022-2023 schoolyear.
Atchison Globe files indicate Scherer has served as the ACCJHS principal for about 10 years having transitioned in 2011 from her role as an at-risk facilitator to principal for the 2011-12 schoolyear. Scherer in 2019 completed the Kansas Association of School Boards Leadership Development Course and prior to her tenure with USD 377, Scherer was part of the administrative team for the Highland school district. Scherer taught science-based courses at Midway School prior to consolidation of Doniphan County school districts.
Board members also reviewed the district’s COVID-19 protocol and revised it with a few modifications to finish out the school year. Prior to the meeting surveys were sent out to families, and staff involved in the school. The results were 50 percent in favor of mask wearing, and the other 50 percent indicated a preference to stop.
Some board members' opinions differed concerning the masks. Superintendent Andrew Gaddis said he is mostly concerned about quarantines that would prevent healthy students being present when it comes time to take the State Assessment tests, which is crucial for the district. Gaddis explained social distancing was more of a problem at the elementary school than at the junior-senior high school because there is less space for students to spread out in the class rooms and other areas.
“I’ve not heard one person say keep the mask,” said Board Member Greg Smith.
Board Member Jim Cormode said he has been reading the statistics and has gathered information that indicates the effectiveness of the masks remains unproven.
The majority of board members agreed they preferred modification, but were uncertain how to address the issue in the best interest of stakeholders. President Lori Lanter conveyed her belief if the students can make it through graduation the district's school year will be all right.
Board members approved the COVID-19 Protocols as presented, and modified it to include that if persons are wearing masks during close contact with one another they would not be reported to quarantine if the contact is mask to mask. However, unmasked parties in close contact would be subject to contact tracing. The vote passed 5 -2 as Smith and Cormode both abstained.
Check out the COVID Protocol revisions via USD 377 Board Highlights via usd377.org, click on School Board, scroll down to Board Highlights and click on April 14, 2021; scroll down OLD BUSINESS to 6.01 COVID 19 Protocol Review (A) then click: Revised School Entry Protocol; Revised School Cafeteria Protocol; and Revised Transportation Protocol.
Concerning other action, board members:
* Approved the hire of Gregory Scheetz as a music teacher for grades kindergarten –second and sixth-12th grades per salary schedule base Step1.
*Accepted resignation from Corey Thomas – as social studies and agriculture instructor, effective at the end of contract.
*Adjusted wages for Ty Roberts , that became effective April 5.
*Approved the following supplementals for the 2021-22 schoolyear for: Rob McLenon for the John Dewey Learning Academy bus route (to and from Ozawkie twice a day); and for Alison Ostertag as junior and senior highs’ yearbook sponsor.
*Recognized the following students for their recent academic and athletic accomplishments: NEK All League Basketball : Addison Schletzbaum, First Team, Aleah Wallisch and Natalie Nitz, Second Team honors, Maci Behrnes and Kieran Courter each earned Honorable Mention; 2A All State Basketball –Topeka Capital Journal: Honorable Mention -- Natalie Nitz, Addison Schletzbaum and Aleah Wallisch; Wichita Eagle Honorable Mention – Natalie Nitz and Addison Schletzbaum; Kansas Basketball Coaching Association Academic All State – Maci Behrnes; 2A State Powerlifting – Kieran Courter – overall sixth-place in 2A State 165 pounds, Breyton Hewitt – first place 156 pounds, bench press; Junior High Scholars Bowl – second place for eighth-grade North East Kansas League; and Senior High Scholars Bowl third-place finish at regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.