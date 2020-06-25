The summer food program will continue for youngster within the area range of Atchison County Community Schools until Friday, July 1 by way of a decision school leaders made earlier in the week.
USD 377 Board of Education members convened in a special session during the morning of Monday, June 22. While in session board members addressed some unfinished business like the continuation of the summer food service and some other matters:
*Approved the a third version of the district’s reopening plan as presented that allowed drivers’ education to commence Monday, June 22.
*Formally accepted the donation of a chicken coop from Mill Iron V for the placement at a later date at the outdoor learning campus.
*Accepted the KASB/KERMP Property Casualty proposal as presented.
* Recessed from public session to meet in executive session for 15 minutes. After the public meeting resumed, board members approved the hires of Troy Hoffman as a math intervention teacher and Austin Eckert as the junior high school head football coach. Both will receive salary schedule pay.
Board members gathered for their regular meeting on June 10, among business addressed that evening they unanimously approved the list of more than 50 supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
