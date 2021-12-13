Some changes are in store for the near future at the Atchison County Community Schools by way of the recent action taken by USD 377 Board of Education members.
After some discussion, board members amended the 2021-2022 school calendar to change Dec. 20-21 from student contact days to Staff Development Days. The amendment passed by 5 votes in the positive, Corey Neill abstained and Greg Smith was absent.
Board members also voted to set the first regular board meeting date in the New Year to 6:30 p.m. for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis suggested that in the future it would be of more interest if teachers and facilitators would present curriculum feature and updates about their classwork and projects. Board members agreed by consensus that would be insightful to them.
The board members also accepted recommendations regarding personnel from the consent agenda. Joy Brown was hired to serve as the new business board clerk and business manager. The job will commence Jan. 1 at $45,000 a year salary.
Other personnel matters include: approval of supplemental for: Mike Eckert – assistant junior high girls basketball coach; and Cole Olberding as assistant junior high boys basketball coach.
Accepted the resignation from Paul Thomas as assistant wrestling coach; and made salary adjustments for Dwight Myer, Earnie Bautista and Cy Wallisch.
Concerning other matters, the following students, teams and/or organizations received recognitions for their accomplishments:
> NEK All League Volleyball – First Team, Natalie NItz and Honorable Mention for Aleah Wallisch; NEK All League Football – First Team: Linebacker Landon Brown; Wide Receiver, Returner and Defensive Back Kieran Courter; Offensive Line Dalton Damon; and Defensive Line -- Canyon Tull; Bricen Lee was named First Team Defensive Specaialist and Second Team running back; and Colton Myers earned first Team Defensive Line and Second Team Running Back: and Honorable Mention Defense - Ty Crossland;
> The Atchison County Community School Sixth-grade Honor Choir participants performed Dec. 4 in Topeka, choir members who attended were: Camelia LaHue, Aubrey Wiedmaier, Alexis Ellerman, Emily Carlson, Mason Bottorff, Kaden Handke, Houston Schletzbaum, and Landyn Thomas; Kimber Worley, Madisen Mount, Brayden Sinku and Ashleigh Trichel served as alternates.
> Honor Choir Director Amy Eckert was named the 2021-2022 Northeast Kansas Outstanding Middle Level Music Educator. The award was presented to Eckert the same day as choir performed.
> FFA Horse Judging Team garnered a second place finish in district competition to qualify at the state competition later in the school year. Team members and their respective placings are: Third High Individual Jenna Pitts. Mace Behrenes and Emma Lanter tied for 13th place overall, Kori Wagner, Rena Vessar and Franklin Pantle.
> Winning the first place team for the 1A and 2A Division at Washburn Math Day are first-place Conner Simmers; Mai Behrnes, second place and Ashtyn Jolly in third place.
