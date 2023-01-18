230121usd377board

USD 377 Board of Education members celebrating 'School Board Recognition Month' Front row, Nancy Keith, left, Vice-president Barb Chapman and Board President Lori Lanter; back row, Jim Cormode, Greg Smith, Kelli Bottorff and Corey Neill. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

A serving of pie for the board members topped off the School Board Recognition Month after USD 377 Board of Education members reorganized for the year.

Board members unanimously re-elected President Lori Lanter and Vice-president Barb Chapman for another term.

