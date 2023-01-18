USD 377 Board of Education members celebrating 'School Board Recognition Month' Front row, Nancy Keith, left, Vice-president Barb Chapman and Board President Lori Lanter; back row, Jim Cormode, Greg Smith, Kelli Bottorff and Corey Neill.
A serving of pie for the board members topped off the School Board Recognition Month after USD 377 Board of Education members reorganized for the year.
Board members unanimously re-elected President Lori Lanter and Vice-president Barb Chapman for another term.
As one of the top agenda items, board members heard the independent audit report as presented from a representative from Varney and Associates, CPAs, L.L.C. and accepted it as presented. The auditor indicated her finding is that the district has a clean audit.
Board members addressed some other matters that included a report from Board Clerk Joy Brown who informed them the district's accounting system frequently crashes.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of Schools recommended the district start searching for technical upgrades to remedy the problem.
Gaddis reported about the county commission-approved upgrades for the sports complex facility.
Board members approved a request for a springtime Soundmasters' trip as presented.
Board members excused themselves from public session to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel for 30 minutes. Within that allotted time Gaddis was invited in for 12 minutes. After Gaddis exited, Brown entered and was presented for about six minutes. After the public meeting resumed, board members excused themselves for an additional 10 minutes with Gaddis.
Board members resumed their public meeting to extend the closed-door session for an additional five minutes with Gaddis.
After the public meeting resumed, board members unanimously approved the following actions: to increase pay for the preschool and 5:15 p.m. bus routes pay to $40, effective for Jan. 11 of this year.
Board members also approved some language refinement to the Superintendent's agreement that re-employment shall be considered automatic, for a 12-month period following the maturity of thsi contract, unless superintendent is personally notified to the contrary not later than Feb. 1 of any year. Compensation and benefits of the superintendent shall be determined annually by the board.
> Recognized the ACCJHS students who will be participating at out-of-district music events.
The sixth- through eighth- graders who will be attending the Holton Honor Band Festival:
Allison Drimmel, Calie Harden, Cody Fassnacht, James Gaddis, Colton Howard, Makenna Grace and Augus Neill; Madisen Mount, Alexis Ellerman, Camelia LaHue, Brayden Sinku, Mason Bottorff, Huntley Bush, and Austin Lanter; Addison Potts, Ava Handke, Kain Kootz, Austin Mount Lee, Brooks Goodpasture, Benjamin Handke and Cora-Bella Tull.
Students to attend the Kansas State University Band Clinic -- Senior Aiden Lott, Sophomores -- Avery Handke and Stephan Feek.
> Selected for the 2023 Shrine Bowl Selection -- Bricen Lee.
